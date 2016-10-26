Garrard teacher, coach found unconscious in vehicle, revived by Narcan

A Garrard County High School teacher was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence after he was found unconscious in a crashed vehicle in neighboring Lincoln County, Kentucky State Police said.
Stephen T. Grubbs, 34, who also is an assistant football coach, was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with no insurance, according to state police. Grubbs was revived with the use of Narcan, an opiate antidote that reverses the effects of an overdose, WKYT reported.
Police said Grubbs’ vehicle went off Lee Drive, rolled over and crashed into several trees Tuesday morning. Grubbs was unconscious when Stanford police arrived. State police commercial vehicle enforcement officer Matthew Hutti assisted Stanford police.
Grubbs was taken to Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford.
Officer Hutti is investigating the criminal charges and the Stanford Police Department is investigating the collision.
Grubbs was listed as a special education teacher on the high school’s website.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments