Anderson County man faces more than 20 child porn charges

An Anderson County man is facing more than 20 child pornography charges after a Kentucky State Police investigation.
Robert Cataldi, 42, has been charged with two counts of distribution and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor, according to state police. His arrest was a result of an undercover internet crimes against children investigation.
Investigators seized “equipment used to facilitate the crime” at Cataldi’s Anderson County home, and it will be tested at the state crime lab, according to state police.
Cataldi is being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing, but additional charges are expected.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
