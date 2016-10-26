Woman held BB gun in Versailles Road standoff with police

A 46-year-old woman was carrying a BB gun when she allegedly provoked a standoff with police that closed a section of Versailles Road Tuesday night, according to police and court documents.
Robin R. Holbert, 46, of Lawrenceburg eventually surrendered to police Tuesday night and was charged with wanton endangerment; fleeing or evading police; receiving stolen property worth less than $10,000; and four counts of theft of a vehicle registration plate.
Officers originally thought she had a real gun during the standoff that started after police tried to pull her over at Versailles Road and Delmont Drive. Holbert’s vehicle was previously reported stolen. She later told police she recently bought it from Craigslist.
She pointed the BB gun in the air and at herself while being chased by an officer, according to the police report. Police backed off, and the woman walked to the porch of a vacant house where she stayed for about two hours while a sergeant negotiated with her.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments