October 26, 2016 8:34 PM

Two shot in Lexington Wednesday afternoon

By Fernando Alfonso III

Two men were shot in Lexington in separate incidents Wednesday afternoon.

The first man was shot in the hip around 3:04 p.m. near Price Avenue and Delcamp Drive, police Lt. Jackie Newman said. The man admitted to being involved in a narcotics transaction when he was shot, Newman said.

The man, who has nine open warrants, faces charges stemming from the latest incident, and for having a handgun, Newman said.

At about 6 p.m., a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the stomach and the arm was dropped off at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was transferred to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for surgery, Newman said.

Police did not immediately identify either man.

