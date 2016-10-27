Man guilty of killing brother, dragging his body behind pickup truck

A Woodford County jury Thursday found Vernon Saunders guilty of second-degree manslaughter, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. The jury decided that Saunders shot his brother to death in May 2014 and then dragged the body behind a pickup truck.
The trial now enters the penalty phase in which the jury will recommend a sentence. The jury deliberated about 2.5 hours on the guilt phase of trial.
Saunders was on trial in the death of Tim Saunders, 51, of Florida. Police said Vernon Saunders, 59, shot his brother in the chest, tied the body to a truck and dragged the body behind the truck about 11/2 miles on Ky. 33 south of Versailles.
The brothers had been drinking on the night of the shooting, and the defense argued the shooting was accidental and not intentional.
“This was an accident fueled by alcohol,” public defender Scott Getsinger said.
Vernon Saunders testified for about 90 minutes on Thursday. He acknowledged that he is an alcoholic, and said he has no recollection of what happened before his brother's death.
When interviewed by a Versailles police detective, Saunders said he had shot an intruder and the detective did not inform him that his brother was dead. Saunders testified he did not realize until later that he had actually shot his brother.
“I was in the Woodford County drunk tank, and as I sobered up, pieces started falling together. It dawned on me that that's what happened,” Saunders said.
Under cross-examination, Saunders said he doesn't deny that he shot his brother.
“I was the only one there, so it had to be me,” he said.
The prosecution argued that Saunders demonstrated intent by firing six shots, removing Tim Saunders’ fleece jacket and T-shirt, putting them in a washing machine, removing a wallet from the pants so there would be no identification, and trying to clean up the shooting scene.
“Did he intend to kill him? Of course, he did,” said Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Keith Eardley. “...Vernon knew it wasn't an intruder. He knew who it was.”
Police found the 9 mm Sig Sauer P226 pistol used to shoot Tim Saunders in the floorboard of Vernon Saunders’ pickup truck.
The seven women and five men on the jury began deliberations at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
Under the instructions given to them, the jurors could consider murder, second-degree manslaughter or reckless homicide as potential verdicts. This is not a death penalty case so execution is not up for jury consideration.
Comments