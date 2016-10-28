Northern Kentucky mom accused of attacking bus driver

A Covington mother was charged with assault after punching her daughter’s bus driver, according to multiple reports.
Barbara Dobbs, whose daughter attends Scott High School, is accused of hitting the Kenton County School District driver and shoving the bus monitor after a verbal dispute about 3 p.m. at a stop in front of Dobbs’ house, according to WLWT. Students, including the woman’s daughter, were on the bus.
"This is such a sad day for us,” district spokesperson Jess Dykes told WLWT. “Our bus drivers and bus monitors, they work so hard because they care about the safe transportation of our students.”
Dykes told WCPO that the driver and monitor were able to get Dobbs off the bus. The bus driver had a minor injury to the face.
“Obviously this is a horrific situation,” Dykes told WCPO.
Dobbs was in the Kenton County jail Friday morning on a cash bond of $2,500.
