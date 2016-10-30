Russell County man charged with murder

A Russell County man has been charged with murder following an incident Saturday morning.
Rick D. McWhorter, 53, of Jamestown, was involved in an altercation with Douglas W. Carnes 70, of Jamestown Manor, Jamestown, Saturday at about 7:46 a.m., said Kentucky State trooper Billy Gregory in a news release.
The altercation resulted in Carnes “being beaten and cut to death,” Gregory said.
McWhorter was arrested and charged with murder Saturday at 3:45 p.m., police said. He is being held at the Russell County jail. McWhorter’s bail is set at $1 million.
