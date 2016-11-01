Fatal accident on Old Richmond Road involved a tractor

Part of Old Richmond Road near Evans Mill Road in Lexington has been closed because of a fatal accident involving a tractor and pickup truck, police said.
The accident happened at about 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, police at the scene said. The truck had tried to pass traffic on Old Richmond Road when it struck the tractor, WKYT reported. One person in the pickup died at the scene while another in the vehicle was taken to the hospital.
The man on the tractor was not injured, WKYT reported.
This story will be updated with new details as they become available.
