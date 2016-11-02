Indiana man competent to stand trial in Versailles boy’s stabbing death

The man accused of killing a 6-year-old Versailles boy is mentally competent to stand trial on a murder charge, according to WKYT.
The judge ruled Wednesday in a hearing in a Woodford County courtroom.
Ronald Exantus has pleaded not guilty in the December killing of Logan James Dean Tipton, who was stabbed to death in a bed in his home. In addition to murder, Exantus has been charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. Other family members were injured in the attack. The boy’s father was able to hold Exantus until police arrived.
The prosecution intends to seek the death penalty.
Family and friends of Logan Tipton were in the courtroom Wednesday, according to WKYT. Tipton would have turned seven on Tuesday.
The judge set a trial date of Aug. 11, WKYT reported.
Exantus was assessed by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange. The medical director Dr. Amy Trivette said previously that Exantus understands the consequences he faces and is able to rationally assist in his defense.
Comments