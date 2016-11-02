They scammed an 87-year-old woman, and police are asking for your help to catch them

Police are asking for your help this week to apprehend a team of scammers who preyed on an 87-year-old woman. If you have information about either the Crime of the Week or the Suspect of the Week, do not try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s Crime of the Week is the scamming of an 87-year-old woman. Police say she was approached in the parking lot of the Kroger at 1650 Bryan Station Road. Police say two people — a black man and a black woman who was about 40 years old — conned her out of an undisclosed amount of cash.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the solving of this crime.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Joseph Fain, who is wanted on a charge of first-degree robbery. Fain, 19, is described as black; 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds (see his photo above).
If you have information about Fain, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
Comments