Three Lexington men identified from fatal I-64 crash

The coroner has released the names of the three men who died in an accident early Wednesday morning on Interstate 64 in Frankfort.
Julio Cesar Ramirez, 46, Santiago Jimenez Lopez, 40, and Jose Luis Rodriquez Lobos, 28, died after a van they were in went off road and hit a tree, said coroner Will Harrod in a Thursday news release. Franklin Sheriff Pat Melton said previously the van’s injured driver told police it blew a tire and he lost control. Speed also may have been a factor.
Preliminary exams and autopsy findings showed “the three men's injuries are consistent with blunt-force trauma,” Harrod said. “The three men were not wearing seat belts. The final results from the autopsies, toxicology exams and conclusion of the investigation will take several weeks.”
All three men were from Lexington, Harrod added.
