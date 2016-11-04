Woman had ‘slurred’ speech, ‘strong odor of alcohol’ after officer, UK worker hit

The woman charged with manslaughter in the deaths of a Louisville police officer and University of Kentucky employee is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Fayette District Court.
Suzanne M. Whitlow, 26, had admitted drinking several “vodka and cranberry” drinks before her arrest early Saturday morning, according to court documents. She is accused of driving under the influence and manslaughter after she struck Louisville detective Jason Schweitzer, 37, and UK employee Timothy Moore, 56, at South Upper and Bolivar streets.
Lexington police have said Whitlow was driving outbound on Upper when she lost control of her Dodge vehicle and struck Schweitzer and Moore.
The citation said Whitlow exhibited “slurred” and “incoherent” speech and that she had a “strong odor of alcohol on breath and person.”
Whitlow had completed DUI classes for a previous conviction and license suspension just a few weeks before Schweitzer and Moore were killed, according to court records. She also had a history of violating probation and landing back in jail for drinking alcohol and failing to complete substance abuse or alcohol counseling.
Whitlow is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Friday in Fayette District Court. She was booked Thursday into the Fayette County Detention Center after having been hospitalized immediately following the collision.
Moore, a third-shift employee in UK’s Heating and Cooling Division at UK’s Peterson Service Building on South Upper, was giving directions to Schweitzer to Tolly Ho restaurant. Schweitzer was in Lexington for a Fraternal Order of Police convention.
Schweitzer’s funeral was Wednesday in Louisville and Moore’s was Thursday in the Cincinnati area.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
