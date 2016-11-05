Police say teen might have been involved in multiple burglaries

Lexington police say they are searching for an 18-year-old who they say may be connected to multiple burglaries, including one at a home on Indiana Avenue.
Antonio Bell is wanted on a warrant for second-degree burglary in connection with the Indiana Avenue break-in. Police said they also suspect him in connection with burglaries in other Lexington neighborhoods.
Anyone with information about where Bell might be may call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to police. Type “lexpd” plus the tip and send to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous information also can be submitted at Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or called in to 859-253-2020.
