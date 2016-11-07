Three dead Bell County following crash

Three people are dead after a Nissan they were riding in crashed into a disabled tractor trailer Monday afternoon in Pineville.
The crash occurred at about 1:23 p.m. on U.S. 25E near the 15 mile marker and claimed the lives of Brian K. Redman, 32, Kendra Redman, 32, and Kelsey Redman, 4, all from Middlesboro, said Kentucky State Police officer Steven Douglas in a news release.
“Upon arrival and through investigation officers found a 2000 Nissan Maxima white in color had traveled off the roadway and struck the rear of a 2006 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer that was disabled and being repaired off the roadway on the shoulder of the road,” Douglas said.
Seats belts and child restraints were not used in the Maxima, Douglas said. It is unclear at this time if drugs are alcohol were involved in causing the accident, Douglas added.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
Comments