Man admits possessing drug blamed in mounting overdose deaths

A Lexington city employee has pleaded guilty in a case in which police said he possessed a large amount of a drug blamed for mounting overdose deaths.
William P. Dixon pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Lexington to a charge of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it, court records show.
An employee of the city’s Division of Water Quality, Dixon was on paid leave at the time he was charged in September.
Dixon pleaded guilty in 2003 on felony cocaine and weapons charges and was sentenced to three years in prison. The prior drug conviction meant he faced a sentence of up to life in prison on the new charges.
However, prosecutors agreed to seek a sentence of 10 years as part of Dixon’s plea agreement. Dixon also agreed to forfeit $3,000 to Lexington police that was found in a search of his home on Walcot Way in July.
Lexington police began investigating Dixon after receiving information in April that he was selling heroin from his home, and ultimately supervised three undercover buys from him, according to court documents.
Police found drugs — either fentanly or a mix of fentanyl and heroin — hidden in a baseball glove and a lamp shade in Dixon’s garage and in a Crown Royal bag in his kitchen, court documents said.
It was the largest amount of fentanyl Lexington police had ever seized, Chief Mark Barnard said in a news release at the time.
Dixon admitted he started selling cocaine again after getting out of prison, then moved into heroin at some point, Lexington police Detective Jared Curtsinger testified at one hearing.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says fentanyl is 40 to 50 times more powerful than street-level heroin. Traffickers sometimes mix fentanyl with heroin to stretch their heroin supply, but that means drug users sometimes get a far more powerful dose than they realize.
Growing availability and abuse of fentanyl helped drive overdose deaths to a record-high of 1,248 in 2015.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
Comments