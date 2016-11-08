Teen wanted by police in connection with burglaries turns himself in

Antonio Bell, 18, turned himself in to police on Tuesday and now faces five burglary charges.
Police had asked for the public’s help in finding Bell over the weekend, saying he was wanted in connection with a break-in at a home on Indiana Avenue and was suspected in burglaries in other Lexington neighborhoods.
Bell is charged with three counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of theft by unlawful taking of an auto valued at more than $10,000, and one count of third-degree criminal mischief, police said.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
