Laurel County woman accused of trying to burn house with her brother still inside

A Laurel County woman has been charged with arson and wanton endangerment after a small fire Tuesday that was set in her home while her brother was still inside.
Brittany Blackwell, 29, of London is accused of setting the fire in the hallway outside her brother’s bedroom after an argument, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Blackwell’s brother had locked himself in his bedroom to get away from her, according to the sheriff’s office. He told deputies he’d heard Blackwell say she was going to burn the house down and then he smelled smoke.
Deputies later found Blackwell walking near her Ravenwood Circle home and arrested her.
Blackwell was being held at the Laurel County jail on a $25,000 bond, according to the jail website.
