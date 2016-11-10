Man sentenced for having 7,900 images of child porn

A Lexington man who had nearly 8,000 images of child pornography on his computer, was sentenced Thursday to six and a half years in federal prison.
Xiang Wang, 32, was previously convicted of receipt of child pornography after admitting that he had a computer with about 7,900 sexually explicit images of children on it. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell to 78 months in prison, according to a news release.
Wang will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence, after which he will be on supervised release for 10 years.
In September 2015, an officer with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered an internet user later identified as Wang making pictures and videos of child pornography available for download, according to the release.
Wang was arrested in December, when a search warrant was executed at his home and officers seized a computer and two external hard drives. The investigation was conducted by the state police Electronic Crimes Branch and the Department of Homeland Security.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
