Man charged in Trinity Gay’s slaying passes his case to grand jury

One of four men charged with wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Trinity Gay allowed his case to be moved to a grand jury for review.
Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, is the last of the men charged in the case to waive a preliminary hearing and let the grand jury consider the charges. Middlebrooks, who was in court Tuesday, also is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
The cases of Chazerae Taylor, 38, D’markeo Taylor, 19, and Lamonte A. Williams, 20, have already been sent to the grand jury and await indictment.
Trinity, daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay, was outside Cook Out restaurant in the early hours of Oct.16 when she was shot in the neck, according to police. She was with her friends when men in two cars began shooting at each other.
Trinity was not in either of the cars involved in the shooting, according to police. She died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
Unlike the other defendants, Middlebrooks remains in jail. The other three were released after posting bond.
