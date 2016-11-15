Man charged in Richmond kidnapping also suspected in disappearance of ex-wife in New York

A man suspected in the disappearance his ex-wife eight years ago was arrested in Richmond and accused of holding a woman against her will.
Kenneth Anderson, 56, of Sinclairville, N.Y., is charged with unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping and rape in the case out of Richmond, according to the Madison County jail website.
Richmond police found Anderson and a woman last Tuesday in a local hotel, WKYT reports. Anderson is accused of restraining and terrorizing the woman, according to WKYT.
Anderson’s ex-wife, Corrie Anderson, has been missing for eight years and is presumed dead, according to WKBW out of Buffalo, N.Y.
“Mr. Anderson is a suspect in the missing persons’ case of (his) ex-wife eight years ago,” Richmond police Maj. Steve Gregg told Huffington Post.
