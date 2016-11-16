Six people indicted in two Lexington murder cases

A Fayette County grand jury indicted six people this week in two separate murder cases.
Daniel Joel Glasscock, Alonzo Keith Ragland and Destiny Alexandria Huff were indicted on murder and robbery charges in the Sept. 5 fatal shooting of Victor Villagomez-Duarte, 24, outside a Lexington motel near the Winchester Road interchange off Interstate 75.
Villagomez-Duarte was outside the Microtel Inn at 2240 Buena Vista Road just after 9 a.m. when he was shot in his right shoulder, according to police. He died Sept. 7 at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
At the time of the shooting, the suspects and the victim were involved in an illegal drug transaction, police said.
Huff, 23, and Glasscock, 28, were on probation for previous convictions, and Ragland, 28, was out of prison on parole at the time of the shooting, according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections website.
All three are in jail and are scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 23 in Fayette Circuit Court.
In another case, Jeremy Deshun Leroy Harris, Christie Michelle Hanley and Justin Scott Slone were indicted in the second case in which Trevor Dilger’s body was found Sept. 4 in a burning car on Redd Road at Elkchester Road, in west Fayette County between Versailles Road and Old Frankfort Pike.
According to court documents, Harris killed Dilger, 24, with a handgun, then “drove the victim and his vehicle to a remote location and burned the victim’s car and body in an attempt to cover up the crime.”
Harris, 21, also was indicted on charges of second-degree arson, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and first-degree robbery. The Aug. 30 robbery of two people was unrelated to the murder case; Hanley was also indicted in connection with the robbery.
Hanley, 32, was indicted on charges of arson, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and first-degree robbery.
Police said in court documents that Hanley “purchased gasoline for the purpose of burning a body in a vehicle to cover up the crime of murder. The victim’s body was burned to the point that it was unrecognizable.”
Slone, 23, was indicted on charges of arson, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Slone was indicted in connection with the fire.
Harris, Hanley and Slone are in jail and are scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 23 in Fayette Circuit Court.
