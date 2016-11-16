Man stabbed in break-in on Henton Road; his shot misses alleged attacker

A man was injured Tuesday night in a stabbing at a house on Henton Road in Lexington.
Officers were called to the house about 8:30 p.m. for a report of a possible stabbing and shooting. The officers were told by the homeowner that Aylette J. Gibbins, 27, had broken into her house and stabbed her boyfriend, according to police.
The man who was stabbed then fired a gun at Gibbins, according to police. Officers later determined that no one had been shot.
The stabbing victim was treated at a Lexington hospital for minor injuries, according to police.
Versailles Police arrested Gibbins several hours later on an unrelated warrant, according to police. Other charges against Gibbins are pending in Fayette County.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments