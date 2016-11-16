Man arrested one week after Lexington game shop robbery

A man accused of robbing a game store on Richmond Road last week has been arrested.
Cardreus Winters, 21, is being held in the Fayette County jail on charges of first-degree robbery, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile and parole violation, according to police. He was arrested Tuesday.
Winters is accused of entering the GameStop at 3176 Richmond Road with a handgun Nov. 8 and stealing a video game console, several games and cash from the register, according to police.
Officers spotted a car over the weekend that Winters was accused of stealing from an acquaintance several months ago; officers eventually located Winters, according to police.
Anyone with additional information in the case can call police at (859) 258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments