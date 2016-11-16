Man charged with detonating explosive at Lexington apartment complex

Lexington police arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly detonating a small explosive device in front of an apartment complex.
Richard Farr, 56, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, police said in a release.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, police and firefighters responded to Centre Meadows Apartments on Centre Parkway in south Lexington after receiving a call about a device that had exploded. Witness statements helped identify Farr as a possible suspect, police said.
According to his arrest citation, Farr admitted to making and detonating the improvised explosive device, thereby putting the general public in immediate threat of serious injury.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.
