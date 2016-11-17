Teen spotted in stolen car flees and crashes; foot chase end in arrest

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested Thursday morning after leading officers on a foot chase through a neighborhood in the Tates Creek area.
The juvenile was spotted driving a stolen vehicle, but when officers tried to stop him, he drove off at high speed, Lexington police Lt. David Biroschik said. Because of the number of people on the streets heading to work or school, the officer didn’t pursue the vehicle.
The officer, who saw the stolen vehicle moving quickly down Gainesway Drive, went in that direction, Biroschik said. When the officer rounded the corner, he saw that the driver had lost control and hit a tree.
The juvenile then got out of the vehicle and ran from the officer, Biroschik said. Officers were able to quickly confine the young man to a one-block area and closed in. No one was injured during the chase.
The 17-year-old has been charged with receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, and fleeing and evading police, Biroschik said. It’s possible he will face additional charges.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
