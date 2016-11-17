Computer hacker known as ‘KYAnonymous’ to plead guilty in federal case

A computer hacker known online as “KYAnonymous” plans to plead guilty to two federal charges, according to a court motion.
Deric Lostutter, formerly of Winchester, will plead guilty to a charge of conspiring to access someone else’s computer and a second charge of lying to a federal agent investigating the case, the motion said.
U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves scheduled a hearing to take Losuttter’s plea on Nov. 23.
A grand jury charged that in December 2012, Lostutter and another person interjected themselves into the controversy over rape charges involving two football players at Steubenville High School in Ohio.
That case drew national attention over the role social media played in spreading information about the assault. Other teens callously shared comments and photos of the girl online, including one showing her naked and passed out.
Lostutter, who now lives in North Carolina, was charged with hacking into the computer of a man who ran a website for fans of athletics at Steubenville High.
He has said he was angry about the girl being victimized and felt others should be held accountable in addition to the football players.
However, the grand jury charged that the purpose of illegally accessing the fan website was to harass and intimidate the man who ran it and get more attention for the online identities of Lostutter and a Virginia man involved with him, Noah McHugh.
The indictment charged that Lostutter threatened to disclose personal information on Steubenville High students and falsely claimed that the man who ran the fan site directed a “rape crew.”
McHugh pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor but has not been sentenced.
Each of the two charges covered in Lostutter’s pending plea has a maximum sentence of five years.
