Sheriff seeks public’s help after body found in Franklin County barn

Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton seeks the public’s help in the investigation into the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday in a barn.
The man was identified as Rogelino Godoy, 49, of Frankfort, said Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod during a Thursday news conference.
Godoy was last seen alive at 6 p.m. Nov. 11, Melton said in the press conference posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page. The body was found Tuesday by the owner of the property in the Peaks Mill area of Franklin County.
Melton said detectives are interested in speaking with the driver or owner of a late 1980s or early 1990s red Chrysler Sebring with a tan top. The car was last seen in the area on Nov. 12.
If you have information about the car or anything else in regard to this investigation, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 875-8740.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments