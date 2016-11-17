Police, attorney issue statements about Portofino investigation

Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard said Thursday that the investigation into a Nov. 5 incident outside a downtown restaurant is continuing.
Barnard released a statement, as did an attorney representing two of three teenage girls who claim they were assaulted by a manager of Portofino restaurant.
The three black Henry Clay High School students have said that a white manager chased them through downtown and assaulted them after accusing them of stealing a jacket. At a protest Saturday, community activists criticized the handling of the case.
Barnard said detectives have interviewed all identified parties and independent witnesses, and they continue to collect evidence, including videos.
“Surveillance video has been recovered from the area, and investigators are still waiting to receive additional surveillance footage that may provide additional details about the events that took place,” Barnard said. “A request for this video was sent early last week and could take up to two more weeks before police receive it from the private business whose corporate office is out of state.”
Barnard said police have kept “all involved parties informed” about the status of this case.
“When all evidence is received, investigators will review the material and continue to consult with the county attorney and all involved parties,” Barnard said. “When the investigation is complete, the case file will be available for public review, subject to Kentucky Open Records Act provisions relating to adults and juveniles.”
“We want this investigation to be as thorough as possible and we continue to ask for patience as detectives work through the process,” Barnard said. “Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to contact police.”
Rawl Kazee, the Lexington attorney representing two of the Henry Clay students, said in a statement:
“We are hopeful and, at this time, we believe and are grateful that everyone involved understands the magnitude of the situation and its possible consequences for both the parties primarily involved as well as the community as a whole.”
“...We appreciate the opportunity to have sat with officials from the Lexington Police Department, including Chief Barnard, to review some of the materials that have been retrieved pursuant to the investigation,” Kazee said.
“We understand and appreciate everyone’s passion surrounding these incidents, and we are grateful for the outpouring and concern on behalf of all parties involved,” Kazee added. “While we, along with everyone, are awaiting the complete results of the investigation, we would respectfully request that everyone remain primarily focused on a peaceful and just resolution to this matter. It is in that spirit that we humbly and sincerely request that this necessary and empathetic compassion only be manifested in peaceful way.”
Portofino restaurant owner Wayne Masterman had no immediate comment Thursday afternoon.
“Until they come to a determination, we’d like just to let the investigation take its path,” Masterman said.
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray issued a statement Wednesday that said, in part, “We appreciate the community’s patience as we allow our judicial process to work.”
