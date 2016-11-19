Portofino owner issues statement about police investigation

Portofino Restaurant owner Wayne Masterman said in a statement late Friday that his business’ good reputation is being challenged “in error.”
“Reputation is a precious commodity,” Masterman said. “Our decades of operating an ethical and socially conscious business are being challenged, we believe in error, and we will do all that we must to see to it that our good name is restored and our business can continue to serve the public at the highest level of excellence.”
Three black female Henry Clay High School students have said that a white manager chased them through downtown and assaulted them after accusing them of stealing a jacket on Nov. 5. At a protest Nov. 12, community activists criticized the handling of the case.
Masterman said in the statement that he believes “it will soon come to light that what has been portrayed in the social media frenzy is simply not an accurate accounting of what actually did occur.
“While we certainly respect the laws surrounding the release of evidence as it relates to minors, Portofino is anxious for the formal investigations to come to a quick conclusion.”
Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard issued a statement about the case Thursday, saying that the investigation was continuing and that police were waiting to receive some additional surveillance footage from a business with out-of-state headquarters.
Rawl Kazee, the attorney representing two of the girls, said in a statement the same day that he had met with the chief and police officers “to review some of the materials that have been retrieved pursuant to the investigation.”
While the community waits for the results of the investigation, he asked that “everyone remain primarily focused on a peaceful and just resolution to this matter” and that people show “emphatic compassion only ... in peaceful ways.”
Masterman echoed those thoughts, saying in the statement that he was “asking the entire community to remain calm, patient and committed to finding the truth. Lexington deserves no less.”
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray released a statement about the investigation on Wednesday, saying in part that police have been working “diligently to uncover the facts in this case.”
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
