Police search for man in connection with double murder; victims still not identified

Two people have been arrested in connection with a double murder in Butler County, and state police say they are looking for a third person.
The two bodies were found in a burning vehicle on Region-Reedyville Road Nov. 9. Neither the state police nor the Butler County coroner’s office has released the names of the victims.
On Friday afternoon, state police arrested Arlexis Kawai, 22, of Bowling Green, and Helen Rone, 21, of Roundhill, charging them with complicity to murder, according to a news release. They were taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.
State police have obtained a warrant charging Charles W. “Cotton” Lindsey, 33, of Roundhill, with murder.
Lindsey is 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. State police said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Bowling Green at 270-782-2010.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments