Human remains found in Casey County behind store

Human remains were found behind a grocery store in Casey County on Saturday, Kentucky State Police said.
Trooper Billy Gregory said the Casey County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Police after finding the remains about 300 feet behind the Dogwalk Market in Dunnville. They were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.
Gregory said it was not clear how long it would take to identify the remains and they are not currently speculating on a possible ID.
Linda Blackford: 859-231-1359, @lbblackford
