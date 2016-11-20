Purse snatching results in woman getting dragged by car

A 70-year-old woman was taken for a wild ride Sunday afternoon after a thief in a moving car tried to steal her purse in the parking lot of Mount Sterling’s Wal-Mart.
The woman had just gotten out of her car at about 1:50 p.m. and was walking toward the store when a hooded man in the passenger seat of a red car grabbed her purse, WKYT reported. The woman was dragged about 20 feet after refusing to immediately release her purse. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WKYT reported.
Police are searching for the car, which has a donut-style tire on the front right.
