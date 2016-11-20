Crime

November 20, 2016 8:59 PM

Police arrest third suspect connected to double murders

By Fernando Alfonso III

A Roundill man charged with murder has been taken into police custody.

Charles W. “Cotton” Lindsey, 33, was arrested Sunday in Bowling Green, said the Kentucky State Police. Lindsey is being held in the Butler County Detention Center.

Lindsey is charged in connection with two bodies found burning in a vehicle on Region-Reedyville Road Nov. 9, police said. The identities of the victims have not been released.

Arlexis Kawai, 22, of Bowling Green, and Helen Rone, 21, of Roundhill, were arrested Friday and charged with complicity to murder, according to a news release. Both were taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

