Laurel County police search for man who assaulted, raped woman

The Laurel County Sheriff’s office is searching for a man who assaulted and raped a woman early Thursday morning in Corbin.
The 47-year-old woman was driving a van on Seventh Street when she was flagged down by a man with a flashlight at about 12:30 a.m. claiming there was a wreck ahead, public affairs deputy Gilbert Acciardo said in a news release.
When the woman stopped the van, the man jumped inside through the passenger side and assaulted her. The man then drove to an unknown location where he raped her while armed with a knife, Acciardo said.
“He then tied her up in the back of the van and abandoned it behind the Liberty Gas Station at Lily off US 25, approximately six miles south of London,” Acciardo said. “Deputies were dispatched to that location from store employees and other persons who heard a female screaming at approx 5:30 a.m.”
The woman was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment.
Police describe the suspect as a male with a dark complexion wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt. Anyone with any information on this suspect is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
