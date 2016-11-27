Crime

November 27, 2016 9:54 PM

Police bust meth lab in Laurel County

By Fernando Alfonso III

falfonso@herald-leader.com

The Laurel County Sheriff’s office has arrested five people connected to a meth lab found near London.

The arrests were made around 3:35 p.m. Sunday on Goodin Lane, which is 10 miles south of London, said sheriff John Root in a news release.

The five people arrested were:

  • Jimmy Mullins, 56, of London, charged with manufacturing methamphetamine.
  • Chris Mahan, 40, of Corbin, charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
  • Robert Weist, 36, of Gray, charged with manufacturing methamphetamine.
  • Mark Mullins, 51, of London, charged with manufacturing methamphetamine.
  • Patricia Stanley, 36, of Corbin, charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and a parole violation warrant.

All five offenders are being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.

