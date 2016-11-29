Man in serious condition after Lexington stabbing

A man was in serious condition Tuesday after being stabbed multiple times inside a Dinsmore Drive apartment, according to police.
Officers were called to the apartment just after noon for a report of a fight with a stabbing, Lexington Police Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said. The man who was injured was taken to a hospital.
The other man voluntarily went to police headquarters for questioning, Tuttle said. It appears the two people involved in the fight knew each other.
The investigation will continue and Tuesday afternoon detectives were gathering evidence at the apartment near Henry Clay High School, Tuttle said. The names of the two men involved have not yet been released.
