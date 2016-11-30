Boyle County man charged with child sex exploitation

A Boyle County man faces charges related to child sexual exploitation, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday.
Gene Paul Pendygraft, 44, of Junction City was arrested Tuesday, police said.
Pendygraft was arrested as the result of an undercover investigation by the state police Electronic Crime Branch. Police obtained a search warrant, and equipment was seized and was taken to the state police forensic laboratory for examination.
Pendygraft was charged with 10 counts of distribution and/or possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a felony punishable by one to five years in prison.
Pendygraft was being held in the Boyle County jail. State police said additional charges are expected.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
