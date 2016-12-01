University of Kentucky security officer charged with off-campus rape

A security officer at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital was arrested Wednesday on a rape charge.
Richard J. Gorman, 22, is accused of having sex with a woman Tuesday while she was unconscious, according to court documents. The alleged assault occurred on Mooncoin Way, which is south of Man o’ War Boulevard between Nicholasville and Tates Creek roads.
Gorman also is charged with tampering with evidence; he is accused of deleting photographs that were taken “during the encounter,” according to court documents.
Gorman is not a sworn police officer, according to university spokesman Jay Blanton.
Gorman has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, Blanton said.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
