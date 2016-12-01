Bath County body identified as woman missing since July

Human remains found Monday in Bath County have been identified as that of a woman who has been missing since July.
The remains, which were found at 2:24 p.m. Monday at 3391 U.S. 60 East, belong to Crystal Warner, WKYT reported.
Warner, 35, and her boyfriend, Robert Jones, 38, went missing July 3 on Texas Road in Springfield. Jones’ body was found and identified in early August using dental records. His body was found by people collecting aluminum cans on Goshen Road at U.S. 60 near Winchester. Jones had three sons.
Craig Pennington, 52, was charged July 8 with two counts of murder.
Warner’s remains were found under a brush pile on a farm, police said, according to WKYT.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
