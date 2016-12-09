Police search for suspect in North Broadway robbery

Lexington police searched Friday for a man accused of robbing a North Broadway gas station.
Officers were called to the Marathon gas station at 1971 North Broadway about 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to police. The clerk told investigators a man entered the gas station, brandished a knife and demanded money from the cash register.
The man fled after the clerk gave him the money, according to police.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
