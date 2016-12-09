Student who brought a handgun onto Tates Creek campus is indicted

A student who brought a gun onto the Tates Creek High School campus on Nov. 2 has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury.
Lamaar Dequan Sanford was indicted this week on a felony charge of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and two misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed deadly weapon and resisting arrest.
Sanford turned 18 on Oct. 12 so he was charged as an adult.
The indictment says Sanford “possessed or carried” a Rossi .38-caliber handgun onto the school property.
Tates Creek Principal Sam Meaux said at the time that the student had the weapon “for protection outside of school, and not because of anything related to school.”
Two more Tates Creek students — both juveniles — were charged with having weapons on Nov. 9 and 14. On Nov. 9, Tates Creek staff witnessed a student trying to hide a gun in the library. On Nov. 14, police picked up a truant Tates Creek student and brought him to campus. A loaded gun was found on the student when he was searched.
A school district spokeswoman said in November that none of the incidents were related and none of the incidents were related to the school.
But the incidents prompted Fayette County Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk to call for random metal detector checks at all five public high schools in Lexington.
Sanford, who is free on bond, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 19 in Fayette Circuit Court.
Unlawful possession of a weapon on school property is punishable by one to five years in prison.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
