Georgetown man sought by Lexington police as porch parcel thief

A Georgetown man caught stealing packages from a front porch was identified Friday by Lexington police.
Investigators with the Lexington Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit obtained an arrest warrant for felony theft of mail matter for Benjamin T. Christian, 24.
On Thursday, a homeowner on Wellington Gardens Drive reported to police that with the help of his home surveillance camera, he saw a young man approach his house and take multiple mail packages from the front porch. When the victim confronted the man at his front door, the suspect fled on foot and then left the scene in a blue passenger car.
With tips from the public, Christian was identified as the suspect through the course of the investigation. He also has two outstanding felony warrants for unrelated charges.
Anyone with knowledge of Christian’s whereabouts is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.
Lexington police offer the following safety tips for helping prevent package theft:
▪ Request a tracking number and sign up for alerts to know when a package is delivered.
▪ Request a signature for delivery.
▪ Specify if you want a package left on back porch or somewhere other than the front door.
▪ Have the item delivered to your place of employment or the store for pickup.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
