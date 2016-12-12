Victim ‘stabbed 86 times.’ Man could get parole just months after conviction

The family and friends of a victim stabbed to death in January 2015 pleaded Monday with a parole board to keep the man convicted in his death in jail.
Matthew Patrick Donaghy was found guilty in July of second-degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of his boyfriend, Todd Schumacher, 40. Donaghy told jurors at his trial that he had acted in self defense.
Donaghy was sentenced to 10 years in jail. He has served about one year and 10 months of his sentence, according to the parole board.
The parole board members told Schumacher’s family Monday that if they rule in this week's hearing to keep Donaghy in jail, they can defer the next chance for parole for no more than two years.
Schumacher's sister, Amy Schumacher, told the parole board Monday that justice was not served in the case of her brother's death.
"According to the coroner, (Todd) was stabbed 86 times," she said. "With this sentence of manslaughter two, and it's considered a non-violent crime, it does not add up. This is a very brutal, violent crime."
Schumacher also described what it was like when she walked into her brother’s house last January and found his body.
"This is what I have to see every day. His body was just — he was laying there naked and just full of dried blood," Amy Schumacher said.
Schumacher's family also told the parole board about a prior case of animal abuse in which Donaghy was accused of putting Schumacher's dog in a hot oven. The dog suffered multiple burns, and Donaghy was charged with mistreatment of an animal, according to court documents.
The dog went missing a few days before Schumacher's death, Amy Schumacher said.
"There's an escalation here," she said. The family did not know about the incident involving the dog and the oven until after Schumacher died.
It is still unclear what happened to Schumacher's dog, Monroe, but Amy Schumacher said she and the family believe Donaghy killed it.
The family told the parole board that Donaghy needs to stay in jail for the safety of the community.
Members of the parole board meet Wednesday to determine if Donaghy will get parole.
