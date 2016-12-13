Juvenile pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2015 death of man who wanted to help kids

A 16-year-old pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday in the shooting death of a man who had dreamed of becoming a counselor for at-risk kids.
Christopher Bravo, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence, according to court documents.
Bravo was charged with murder last December after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Andres Soto Jr. as he stood outside on Oxford Circle in Lexington. Soto had dreamed of one day becoming a counselor to help youth who are at risk and prone to violence.
Bravo’s plea was entered the day his jury trial was scheduled to begin, according to court dockets.
A sentence of 10 years for second-degree manslaughter and one year for tampering with evidence was recommended, according to the Fayette County commonwealth’s attorney’s Office. Bravo is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 2.
Morgan Eads
