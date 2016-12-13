Fight during marijuana deal led to fatal shooting of toddler, suspects say

The fatal shooting of 2-year-old Nova Gallman occurred during a fight over a marijuana deal, two suspects told police, according to media reports.
The murder charges against Marquis Thurman, 20, of Georgetown and Adrian Dunn, 20, of Lexington were waived Tuesday to a grand jury, WKYT reported. The two initially were charged with robbery and two counts of assault on Dec. 6, the day Nova died. One assault charge against each man was upgraded the following day to murder.
Thurman and Dunn had gone to a house on Kenton Street the night of the shooting to buy marijuana, WKYT reported. Nova, her mother and her mother’s boyfriend were in the house.
Thurman and Dunn demanded money from the boyfriend, a fight broke out and shots were fired, according to police. Nova was shot in the head.
The boyfriend was shot five times and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to WKYT. Detectives suspect a semi-automatic handgun was stolen from the boyfriend on the night of the shooting.
