Killer is asked if fear of prison equates to ‘the 86 stab wounds’ he inflicted. Then he is denied parole.

A parole board refused Wednesday to approve parole for a Lexington man convicted in the 2015 stabbing death of his boyfriend.
Matthew Patrick Donaghy, 22, spoke with two parole board members by video conference Wednesday morning from the Fayette County jail. He told the board that he’d acted in self defense when he stabbed Todd Schumacher, 40, to death inside their house on Lamont Drive.
Donaghy was convicted of second-degree manslaughter in July and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He has served about one year and 10 months of his sentence.
Donaghy asked that he be given parole so he could fix his life while he’s young. He mentioned that he wanted work toward a business management degree and get therapy.
The board members deliberated briefly before telling Donaghy that, because of the the violence of the crime, they would not grant him parole and would defer his next parole review for 24 months, the maximum amount of time possible.
“I think I should be given a chance because, keep in mind, for a year and a half I was charged with murder. And I didn’t know if I was going to have to spend the rest of my life in prison or not and, I’ll be honest, that’s a very, very scary thing to live with,” Donaghy said.
Donaghy said he has been diagnosed with PTSD and that living for a year with the possibility of being sentenced to life in prison made him realize how precious life is.
Parole board member George Carson asked Donaghy if he was equating his emotional trauma to “the reality of death for your victim.”
“What you went through, as you talked about, the fear of being convicted of murder was unsettling for you. You think because you had to go through that you are deserving of parole today,” Carson said. “As opposed to Mr. Schumacher, who went through the pain and the suffering of the 86 stab wounds that you inflicted upon his person to death. Think about that.”
Schumacher’s family had begged the parole board Monday to keep Donaghy in jail.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments