For $100, he sold fentanyl to a pregnant woman. She died. He got 30 years in prison.

A Lexington man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a pregnant woman in Fayette County.
Fred Rebmann, 31, must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence under federal law, according to a news release from the office of Kerry B. Harvey, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Kentucky.
Rebmann admitted to selling a controlled substance that was thought to be heroin to a pregnant woman in February, according to the news release. The drug turned out to be fentanyl, which can be 50 times more potent than heroin. The woman consumed the drug and died.
Toxicology reports showed that the woman had no heroin in her system and had consumed five times the therapeutic dose of fentanyl, according to Harvey’s office.
“This case demonstrates why we use tough federal laws to prosecute drug dealers who sell poison that kills,” Harvey said in the news release. “For less than $100, the defendant sold an obviously pregnant woman one of the deadliest drugs commonly available on our streets. The tragic result was all too predictable. Moreover, it is unacceptable, and we will use every prosecutorial tool available to us in order to protect our community from this predatory criminal conduct.”
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments