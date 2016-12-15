Teen shot twice in east Lexington

A 16-year-old boy was shot once in the arm and once in the leg on Danielle Lane on Thursday night, Lexington police Lt. Jackie Newman said.
His injuries were not life-threatening.
“He is being uncooperative with us at this point, so we’re not sure what led up to the shooting,” Newman said.
She said the victim knew the people who shot him. She said the incident began inside a residence and moved outside, where the teen was shot.
She said police were looking for two males between the ages of 16 and 18 who left in a beige passenger car.
Police were called to the 2500 block of Danielle Lane at about 6:50 p.m., Newman said.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments