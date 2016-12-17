Two men dead after shootout in Hart County

Two men who got into a fight in Hart County Friday afternoon exchanged gunfire that killed them both, state police said.
State police who were called to 1885 Bunnell Crossing Road at 3:16 p.m. found John R. Wilson, 52, of Munfordville, and Billy J. Roberts, 58, of Radcliff, dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside the residence, state police said in a Facebook post.
“During the altercation both men produced handguns and exchanged gunfire, resulting in both of them being struck,” state police said.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
