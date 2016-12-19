Woman charged in crash that killed 2 people will face a grand jury

The case of a woman charged in the deaths of a Louisville police detective and a University of Kentucky employee was waived Monday to a Fayette County grand jury.
Suzanne M. Whitlow, 26, had admitted to drinking several vodka and cranberry drinks before her arrest early Oct. 29, court documents say. She is accused of driving under the influence and manslaughter after her vehicle struck Louisville detective Jason Schweitzer, 37, and UK employee Timothy Moore, 56, at South Upper and Bolivar streets, records show.
A contingent including five uniformed Louisville police officers and Schweitzer’s brother Keith attended the brief court proceeding. Officer Keith Heselschwerdt, who worked with Schweitzer, wore a T-shirt that read “Never be forgotten, Jason Schweitzer, 1979-2016.”
“We just wanted to show the support for the family and for the department,” Heselschwerdt said. “Jason was loved by the department and he’ll be missed, and we wanted to come up and show our support.”
“He was somebody who would talk to everybody and who had time for everybody,” Heselschwerdt said.
Moore, a third-shift employee in UK’s heating and cooling division at the Peterson Service Building on South Upper, was giving directions to Schweitzer to Tolly Ho Restaurant. Schweitzer was in Lexington for a Fraternal Order of Police convention.
Whitlow is charged with second-offense DUI in five years, reflecting a 2014 DUI conviction. She had completed DUI classes for a previous conviction and license suspension just a few weeks before Schweitzer and Moore were killed, court records say. She also had a history of violating probation and landing back in jail for drinking alcohol and failing to complete substance abuse or alcohol counseling.
